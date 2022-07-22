Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Watch: Gator resists arrest in Charlotte County front yard

Charlotte County deputies wrestle alligator
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROTUNDA WEST, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies had their hands full earlier this week when an 11-foot-long alligator decided to visit a home in Rotunda West.

Deputies responded to the home at about 1 a.m. after the homeowner found the gator under his Jeep.

Deputies enlisted the help of officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to wrangle the gator, who did not want to cooperate. In the video posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page Friday, the gator growls and rolls violently while trying to escape.

It was finally subdued and taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last week, an Englewood woman died after being attacked by two alligators after falling into a...
Man transported to hospital after alligator attack in Manatee County
Two fugitives from Sarasota County were captured in Michigan.
Sarasota County fugitives captured in Michigan
Three suspects broke a glass door and stole nearly $3,000 in cigarettes.
Watch: Burglars hit Bradenton gas station
Diana Erickson
Nokomis Postmaster arrested on charges of battery, DUI
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash

Latest News

An endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle.
Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle
WWSB Generic Stock 6
DNA helps Florida investigators ID victim 41 years later
Charlotte County deputies wrestle alligator
Charlotte County deputies wrestle alligator
Monkeypox
1 case of Monkeypox reported in Sarasota, 4 documented in Hillsborough