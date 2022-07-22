Watch: Gator resists arrest in Charlotte County front yard

ROTUNDA WEST, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies had their hands full earlier this week when an 11-foot-long alligator decided to visit a home in Rotunda West.

Deputies responded to the home at about 1 a.m. after the homeowner found the gator under his Jeep.

Deputies enlisted the help of officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to wrangle the gator, who did not want to cooperate. In the video posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page Friday, the gator growls and rolls violently while trying to escape.

It was finally subdued and taken into custody.

