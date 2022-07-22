Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Truck hit by train after attempting to go around cross guard arms

UF student arrested for sexual battery and false imprisonment(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead and two others are hurt after a pickup truck was struck by a train in Bradford County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night a Ford F-250 was heading East on Paul Street.

The truck approached a CSX railroad crossing which troopers say had its cross guard arms down and lights on as a train was coming.

The driver of the truck went around the arms and was struck by the train.

A 57-year-old man from Lawtey was killed and two others in the truck suffered serious injuries.

Troopers are still working to determine which person was driving the truck.

No one on the train was hurt.

