Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

TLC Women’s Giving Circle gives shoes to children in need

Shoes from TLC Women's Giving Circle
Shoes from TLC Women's Giving Circle(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sometimes, all it takes is a pair of shoes to help put a child on the right path. This is the mindset of the TLC Women’s Giving Circle.

The organization donated 300 pairs of new shoes as well as around 300 pairs of socks to foster children in need. The program provides not only a necessity to the children but a way to explore their personalities.

Donations go to one of two Twig locations, a store dedicated to helping children get the essentials they need. Once a month, kids of all ages get to pick out seven items of their choosing to take home. Shannon Campbell, the director of marketing at The Twig stated, “There is very little in their life they get to control in their life.”

“They don’t get to choose who they’re living with, they don’t get to choose what school they’re going to, they don’t get to choose a lot of things in their life,” said Campbell. “When they come here, we let them pick out things that represent them.”

Shoes are currently being sorted in The Twig’s warehouse and will be distributed to The Twig’s locations in Bradenton and Venice.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two fugitives from Sarasota County were captured in Michigan.
Sarasota County fugitives captured in Michigan
Last week, an Englewood woman died after being attacked by two alligators after falling into a...
Man transported to hospital after alligator attack in Manatee County
Three suspects broke a glass door and stole nearly $3,000 in cigarettes.
Watch: Burglars hit Bradenton gas station
Diana Erickson
Nokomis Postmaster arrested on charges of battery, DUI
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash

Latest News

Man rescues dog that was in a plastic bag on a road.
Manatee County man rescues puppy that was in a plastic bag in the middle of a road
A group of protesters gathered at the Florida Supreme Court Tuesday evening to voice their...
Appeals court won’t fast track Florida abortion lawsuit
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Palmetto Historical Park & Agricultural Museum closed in August
The state Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday released a report that said the June...
Florida jobless rate dips in June