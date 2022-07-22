TLC Women’s Giving Circle gives shoes to children in need

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sometimes, all it takes is a pair of shoes to help put a child on the right path. This is the mindset of the TLC Women’s Giving Circle.

The organization donated 300 pairs of new shoes as well as around 300 pairs of socks to foster children in need. The program provides not only a necessity to the children but a way to explore their personalities.

Donations go to one of two Twig locations, a store dedicated to helping children get the essentials they need. Once a month, kids of all ages get to pick out seven items of their choosing to take home. Shannon Campbell, the director of marketing at The Twig stated, “There is very little in their life they get to control in their life.”

“They don’t get to choose who they’re living with, they don’t get to choose what school they’re going to, they don’t get to choose a lot of things in their life,” said Campbell. “When they come here, we let them pick out things that represent them.”

Shoes are currently being sorted in The Twig’s warehouse and will be distributed to The Twig’s locations in Bradenton and Venice.

