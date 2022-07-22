Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
School lunches will see new increase in Manatee and Sarasota counties

MANATEE NUTRITION FAIR
MANATEE NUTRITION FAIR(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents of students attending schools in Sarasota and Manatee counties will soon be paying slightly more money for lunches when classes are back in session this fall.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s free meal waiver, which began during the pandemic, has expired resulting in a twenty five cent increase across the board for both Manatee and Sarasota county schools for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Lunch at Manatee and Sarasota County Elementary schools will now be $2.75. Manatee middle and high school students will pay $3 for lunch while Sarasota middle school will be expecting to pay $3 and high school students will pay $3.25.

“It’s been such a blessing for all students to be able to eat a no cost meal at school you know they receive a lot of other benefits going to school like transportation and all different things, so to have that meal had taken a burden off of a lot of families, you know even if they don’t qualify usually, its just been a little extra thing they didn’t have to worry about” says Sky Grundy a nutrition specialist and registered dietician at Manatee County schools.

Both counties are trying to keep the price increase as minimal as possible. Manatee County School and Nutrition Services even hosting a Kids Wellness and Resource Day in Lincoln Park to provide free meals to students as well as nutritional, fitness and social services.

A representative from Sarasota County school board said they unsure how this will effect the current income threshold for free or reduced lunches, but will eventually be listed on their website before the start of school.

