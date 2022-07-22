Advertise With Us
Palmetto Historical Park & Agricultural Museum closed in August

Manatee County
(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Palmetto Historical Park and Agricultural Museum will be closed through the month of August.

From August 1 through 31, the park and museum will close for new developments to the facilities.

The time will allow staff and volunteers to make some needed repairs, change some exhibits, and spruce up the sites. The park expects to reopen on Thursday, Sept. at 10 a.m.

