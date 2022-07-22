Manatee County man rescues puppy that was in a plastic bag in the middle of a road

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Nick Zotto came across a big surprise early one morning. A little puppy who was in a plastic garbage bag on a road in Hardee County.

“I see this black bag in the middle of the road, I see something kind of slowly moving in it,” said Zotto. “I park my car on the side of the road, go up to the bag. I take my knife out, open up the bag and there’s a little puppy in it.”

Zotto was driving home to Manatee County following his shift as a deputy. After waiting for animal control, he decided to take the pup home with him. The former New York City cop says he sees the best and worst situations everyday, the same holds true for finding this dog.

“He was very happy, we brought him home,” said Zotto. “He was very nervous at first, he’s integrated now, he’s great.”

Zotto says his wife and three kids fell in love with the puppy. They have named him Chance.

“He had the puppy in his hands, the puppy was the cutest thing,” said Carlie Zotto, Nick’s wife. “I felt horrible, he was dark and had black all over him, he was so cute, but he was so terrified.”

Chance was just taken to the vet on Friday and he is doing well. The vet told the family he is about 8 weeks old and he is an American Bulldog Pitbull mix.

“I don’t really consider myself a hero, I just kind of acted at the time,” said Zotto. “I’m happy to give him a home where he belongs.”

The Zotto’s also run a dog boarding facility, so they say Chance continues to fit in perfectly at his new home.

