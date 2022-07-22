Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Community cleanup set Aug. 6 in Newtown

A Community Cleanup day is set in Newtown Aug. 6
A Community Cleanup day is set in Newtown Aug. 6(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s time to clean out the garage and gather discarded household items, appliances, junk and tree trimmings as Sarasota County hosts a free community cleanup in the Newtown area from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 6.

Dumpsters for residential customers will be available at the following locations:

  • Newtown Estates Park and Dr. Martin Luther King Way.
  • 23rd Street and Chester Avenue.

Hazardous waste, such as paint, oil, gas, electronics, appliances, computers and tires no larger than 25-by-16 will not be accepted.

Hazardous materials may be taken to the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The centers are located at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; and 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.

For more information, dial 311 or visit scgov.net

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last week, an Englewood woman died after being attacked by two alligators after falling into a...
Man transported to hospital after alligator attack in Manatee County
Three suspects broke a glass door and stole nearly $3,000 in cigarettes.
Watch: Burglars hit Bradenton gas station
Two fugitives from Sarasota County were captured in Michigan.
Sarasota County fugitives captured in Michigan
Diana Erickson
Nokomis Postmaster arrested on charges of battery, DUI
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash

Latest News

Back-to-School Drives across the Suncoast
John Scalzi's Friday forecast.
Afternoon and evening storms will get closer to our coast today
ABC7 News at 12:30pm - July 21, 2022
ABC7 News at Noon - July 21, 2022