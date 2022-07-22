Community cleanup set Aug. 6 in Newtown

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s time to clean out the garage and gather discarded household items, appliances, junk and tree trimmings as Sarasota County hosts a free community cleanup in the Newtown area from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 6.

Dumpsters for residential customers will be available at the following locations:

Newtown Estates Park and Dr. Martin Luther King Way.

23rd Street and Chester Avenue.

Hazardous waste, such as paint, oil, gas, electronics, appliances, computers and tires no larger than 25-by-16 will not be accepted.

Hazardous materials may be taken to the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The centers are located at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; and 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.

For more information, dial 311 or visit scgov.net

