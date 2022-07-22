Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

‘Closed for business’: Sheriff’s office places yard sign at home after drug bust

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on...
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on Monday that reads, “This drug house closed for business by Sheriff Alan Norman.”(Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Gray News) – Authorities in North Carolina are opting for a very blatant way of letting customers know that drug houses have been busted.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on Monday that reads, “This drug house closed for business by Sheriff Alan Norman.”

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said, “Customers are no longer welcome!”

Officials did not provide further details about any arrests in the case.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information about other drug houses in the area to contact them at 704-484-4831.

Kings Mountain is located about 33 miles west of Charlotte.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last week, an Englewood woman died after being attacked by two alligators after falling into a...
Man transported to hospital after alligator attack in Manatee County
Two fugitives from Sarasota County were captured in Michigan.
Sarasota County fugitives captured in Michigan
Three suspects broke a glass door and stole nearly $3,000 in cigarettes.
Watch: Burglars hit Bradenton gas station
Diana Erickson
Nokomis Postmaster arrested on charges of battery, DUI
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash

Latest News

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the federal court in Washington, Friday,...
Steve Bannon convicted of contempt for defying 1/6 subpoena
Local authorities say missiles hit the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine overnight.
Airstrikes kill more Ukrainians despite grain export deal
In this photo provided by Ian Winner, people subdue a person who assaulted U.S. Rep. Lee...
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally
FILE - A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket ten...
‘A beacon of hope’: Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal