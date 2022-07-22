Afternoon and evening storms will get closer to our coast today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two ingredients are teaming up to bring a change to Suncoast weather -- moisture and wind direction.

The combination of the two force our sea breeze to trigger showers closer to the coast today. For motorists, it mean a better chance of larger storms over major roadways right at drive time tonight.

The storms will have a slow westward movement and drift into Gulf waters close to sunset this evening. Over the weekend we add to the moisture in the atmosphere with an increasingly vigorous east-to-southeast wind flow. This will increase our afternoon and evening rain chances to seasonal levels.

Early next week an upper-level disturbance will drift in this direction and help enhance our midweek rain chances next week. After the disturbance passes west of us, our end of week, next week, rain chances will go down.

