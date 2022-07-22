1 case of Monkeypox reported in Sarasota, 4 documented in Hillsborough

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is confirming that one case of Monkeypox has been reported in Sarasota County as of the July 21 update to its website. There are also four reported cases in Hillsborough.

There are currently no reported cases in Manatee County at this time. Though a specific date of diagnosis was not immediately available, the diagnosis of monkeypox occurred at some point during the month of July.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by a virus that occurs mostly in central and western Africa.

The virus can be transmitted from animals to humans. These animals include different African rodents and monkeys. Once a person becomes infected with the monkeypox virus they can pass it to other people. Scientists say it is not a very contagious disease, and the risk of contracting monkeypox is generally low.

Monkeypox typically begins with flu-like symptoms (e.g., fever, chills, headache, tiredness, muscle aches) and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body. Duration of illness is usually 2 to 4 weeks.

You can monitor cases in the state of Florida by clicking here.

If you have been exposed to the virus or have concerns, contact your local health department.

