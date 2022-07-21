Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Weekend storms return!

ABC7 News at 6pm
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday morning started with a stunning view of a an anvil top thunderstorm, just offshore over the Gulf waters. Evening thunderstorm action will be minimal again, mainly into central Florida. Thunderstorm chances increase for Friday and the weekend. Tuesday could bring our best chance of afternoon storms, then a lower chance again next Thursday.

Which city do your think has more summertime record highs 100 degress or higher: Sarasota/Bradenton, or Dallas. Watch today’s video and find out!

Tropics are still quiet for at least the next 5 days, likely through at least the end of July.

Morning storm
Morning storm(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last week, an Englewood woman died after being attacked by two alligators after falling into a...
Man transported to hospital after alligator attack in Manatee County
Three suspects broke a glass door and stole nearly $3,000 in cigarettes.
Watch: Burglars hit Bradenton gas station
$450 checks are being sent out from the state's budget.
Did you get a check from Gov. DeSantis? Don’t throw it away!
Sarasota County Schools hiring for multiple positions
Two fugitives from Sarasota County were captured in Michigan.
Sarasota County fugitives captured in Michigan

Latest News

Alligator attacks man in Eastern Manatee County.
FWC says man was swimming when he was attacked by an alligator at Lake Manatee Fishing Camp in Myakka City
citrus greening
Citrus greening devastates Florida’s orange crops
School supplies.
Tax ‘Holiday’ helps usher in school year
WWSB Generic Stock 7
Florida school board rejects sex ed textbook under pressure