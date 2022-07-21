Weekend storms return!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday morning started with a stunning view of a an anvil top thunderstorm, just offshore over the Gulf waters. Evening thunderstorm action will be minimal again, mainly into central Florida. Thunderstorm chances increase for Friday and the weekend. Tuesday could bring our best chance of afternoon storms, then a lower chance again next Thursday.

Which city do your think has more summertime record highs 100 degress or higher: Sarasota/Bradenton, or Dallas. Watch today’s video and find out!

Tropics are still quiet for at least the next 5 days, likely through at least the end of July.

Morning storm (Station)

