Watch: Family saves wayward sea turtle hatchlings on Manasota Key

Wayward sea turtle hatchlings saved from pool on Manasota Key
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANASOTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - A family visiting the Suncoast saved nine sea turtle hatchlings at a resort on Manasota Key after they were drawn away from the ocean by pool lights.

Brittany Lee and her 7-year-old son, Dusty, saw the hatchlings crawling around the resort’s pool Tuesday night.

Lee says Dusty found one inside the pool filter and others around the pool’s edge. Using a net, they collected the tiny turtles and took them down to the Gulf’s edge to release them.

The gate to the pool area was left open and the nine hatchlings apparently followed the glowing pool lights inside.

After the rescue, Lee says the gate was secured and the pool lights turned off.

Lee said nest-watchers told her the next day a nearby nest had about 100 eggs that were ready to hatch.

Conservation experts say nesting beaches should be kept dark. Turn off, shield, or redirect lights visible from the beach. Lights disorient hatchling sea turtles and discourage nesting females from coming onto the beach to lay their eggs.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

