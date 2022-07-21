Sarasota County fugitives captured in Michigan

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police announced the arrest of two fugitives. The search for the two had been ongoing since at least May, officials say and the pair was located in Michigan.

On May 31, 2022, officers of the Special Enforcement Team attempted a traffic stop on Zachary Carpenter and his girlfriend Nichole Williams. Officials say they abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

The vehicle was recovered and methamphetamine packaged for sales, drug paraphernalia and ammunition were located inside the vehicle along with identification belonging to Carpenter and Williams.

Williams currently has warrants for her arrest for Violation of Probation-Armed Burglary and Theft of a Firearm. Carpenter and Williams were also wanted for a Sarasota Sheriff’s Office case where they dropped a backpack with nearly a pound of methamphetamine at the Venice Walmart. This backpack was later seized by law enforcement.

Carpenter and Williams have fled law enforcement before, say officials, and were on the run.

Members of the SET Team with the assistance of FDLE tracked them down to Mason, Michigan where they were hiding out. The Michigan State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit was called in to assist with their arrest. Both Carpenter and Williams were arrested at a local motel in that area.

Both are awaiting extradition to Sarasota County.

Carpenter is being charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine Over 200 grams, Fleeing to Elude Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, and Driving on a Suspended Drivers License. Williams is being charged with Violation of Probation-Armed Burglary, Theft of a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Williams is also charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine Over 200 Grams.

