Sample ballots for Aug. 23 primary election now online

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sample ballots for the Aug. 23 primary election are now available online at the supervisor of elections offices in both Sarasota and Manatee counties.

In Sarasota County, voters may access their personalized sample ballot by visiting SarasotaVotes.gov and clicking on the Sample Ballot icon in the blue bar near the top of the homepage. Enter the required information and then follow the easy instructions to review the sample ballot.

Besides partisan contests for registered Democrat and Republicans voters, there will be three nonpartisan school board contests and five universal primary contests, including State Senate District 22 and four hospital board seats for all voters.

Additionally, city residents will be able to vote in their nonpartisan at-large city commission contest.

In Manatee County, voters can see a sample ballot and access polling locations and other information at VoteManate.com.

Besides partisan contests for registered Democrat and Republicans voters, there are three nonpartisan school board races and two state Senate primaries.

Voters who have questions or need assistance may call 941.861.8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.

