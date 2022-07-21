Advertise With Us
Man transported to hospital after alligator attack in Manatee County

By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -- Another individual has been attacked by an alligator. This time in Manatee County.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a report of a man who had been bitten by an alligator near Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Manatee County. This happened Wednesday evening

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s office and the FWC, the victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. An alligator trapper has been dispatched to the scene.

Last week, an Englewood woman died after being attacked by two alligators after falling into a canal at a golf course.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

