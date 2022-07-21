Higher rain chance today as the Suncoast heads toward a wetter weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are continuing to watch the center of high pressure lift northward, which will have a major impact on our weather pattern in the days ahead.

As the high is just a bit to our north this morning, light winds will blow out of the southeast, allowing an early sea breeze to form. A chance for a midday shower is possible along the interstate before the sea breeze travels far inland and brings a few slow-moving showers to the late afternoon. Moisture has slowly increased here on the Suncoast and will continue to do so over the next few days.

A more vigorous southeast wind will blow by Saturday and increase the chance for showers near the coast. The timing of the storms will return us to traditional afternoon and evening storms. This will also help break the afternoon heat. Additionally, an upper-air disturbance will advance into Florida by midweek and may increase our chance for rain.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.