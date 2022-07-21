Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Flight from Tampa hits turbulence, diverted to Alabama

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An American Airlines plane bound for Nashville, Tennessee, with 56 people from Tampa was diverted Wednesday to an Alabama airport after hitting severe turbulence, and at least eight minor injuries were reported, authorities said.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded at 3:15 p.m. to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, fire Capt. Orlando Reynolds told news outlets. The plane hit unexpected turbulence over the Pensacola area of the Florida Panhandle and was diverted, officials said.

Reynolds said 52 passengbers were aboard the Embraer E175 plane along with two pilots and two flight attendants. Ten people were evaluated, and two flight attendants and six passengers were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, the airline said in a statement. It did not elaborate on their conditions.

The airline said it was bringing in another aircraft for the other passengers to board later Wednesday and continue on to Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last week, an Englewood woman died after being attacked by two alligators after falling into a...
Man transported to hospital after alligator attack in Manatee County
Sarasota County Schools hiring for multiple positions
$450 checks are being sent out from the state's budget.
Did you get a check from Gov. DeSantis? Don’t throw it away!
Three suspects broke a glass door and stole nearly $3,000 in cigarettes.
Watch: Burglars hit Bradenton gas station
Gunshots fired at Ellenton Premium Outlets.
3 suspects in custody in Ellenton outlet mall shooting

Latest News

Sample ballots for Aug. 23 primary election now online
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast.
Higher rain chance today as the Suncoast heads toward a wetter weekend
Last week, an Englewood woman died after being attacked by two alligators after falling into a...
Man transported to hospital after alligator attack in Manatee County
Anna Maria
Quiet Thursday, storms likely into the weekend