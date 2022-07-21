Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Clearwater Marine Aquarium helps rescue dolphin, animal will be rehabbed in Orlando

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews with Clearwater Marine Aquarium, as well as lifeguards and Clearwater Fire Rescue, managed to free a dolphin calf found tanged in the remnants of a crab trap near Clearwater Beach.

The dolphin was freed just after 3:15 p.m. Our news partners at 10 Tampa Bay report that the trap was located under Pier 60 and Clearwater Fire & Rescue were the first to spot an adult dolphin swimming in circles in distress. After the adult got their attention and the rescuers got closer, they discovered the calf tangled up in the netting of the trap.

Rescuers with Clearwater Marine Aquarium were called into assist. Videos show workers helping the calf breathe.

The adult female dolphin who had been circling did not return to the scene and the calf had some trouble swimming so the decision was made that she would need rehabiliation.

The rescuers at CMA have dealt with a very famous similar incident when they rescued “Winter.” The dolphin lost her tail in a trap and received a prosthetic and around the clock care. Dolphin’s story became famous following the 2005 film “A Dolphin’s Tale.” She passed away in 2021 from gastrointestinal illness, but her legacy allows for the organization to assist in rescues and help rehabilitate marine life.

The dolphin calf will be taken care of by the researchers at SeaWorld Orlando.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story inaccurately stated that the dolphin would be rehabbed at CMA. Though their rescuers played a significant role, the calf will be rehabbed at SeaWorld Orlando.

