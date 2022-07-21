Buck O’Neil’s larger-than-life legacy on display in downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Days before his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, Sarasota native son and Negro League legend Buck O’Neil was honored Thursday with a larger-than-life tribute in the Rosemary District in Downtown Sarasota.

A 42-foot-tall mural of the Kansas City Monarchs first baseman was dedicated, part of the Gilbert Mural Initiative, which celebrates and preserves the people and history of the Rosemary Art & Design District.

The artist, Matt McAllister, said the project was special for him. “This is definitely the largest painting I’ve ever done of another human being, for sure,” he said. “It’s the one I’ve been the most honored to do. I hope I did Buck some justice.”

The artwork now graces the east side of the building housing the University of Florida’s Innovation Station on Boulevard of the Arts.

O’Neil gained a reputation as a slick-fielding first baseman, and won the Negro League batting title with a .356 average in 1946.

He went on to manage the Monarchs for eight season, and in 1962, was hired by the Chicago Cubs as the first black coach in the major leagues.

O’Neil was the leading force behind the creation of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. He died in 2006 at the age of 94.

Late last year, O’Neil was selected by the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Early Days Committee to be formally inducted to the Hall. The ceremony is set for July 24 in Cooperstown. According to Major League Baseball, O’Neil’s Hall of Fame class will include follow Negro Leaguer Bud Fowler, along with Tony Oliva, Minnie Miñoso, Jim Kaat and Gil Hodges.

