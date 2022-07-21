Biden will not make it to Tampa following COVID diagnosis

TAMPA Fla. (WWSB) - After it was announced that President Biden would travel to Tampa next Monday, the event has been canceled following his diagnosis with COVID-19.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” the White House said.

The White House Press Secretary announced that Biden’s travel plans will be suspended as his doctors monitor the situation. You can read the statement from the White House below:

This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid.

Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence. Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative.

Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.

Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel. The President’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result.

Biden’s Tampa event has been removed from the Florida Democrats’ upcoming schedule.

