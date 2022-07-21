Advertise With Us
ABC7 and Carl Reynolds Law gear up for the Day of Giving

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - School is starting soon in Sarasota and Manatee Counties and we know ABC7 has the most generous viewers.

Help us set Suncoast teachers up for success. Join ABC7 and Carl Reynolds Law for the Chalkboard Champions Day of Giving on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Stop by any of these Carl Reynolds Law locations to drop off school supplies or donations. Let’s make sure all of our local teachers have the tools they need to succeed!

DAY OF GIVING LOCATIONS:

Bradenton

820 43rd St W, Bradenton, FL 34209

Sarasota

3400 S Tamiami Trail #304b, Sarasota, FL 34239

Lakewood Ranch

11509 Palmbrush Trail Suite 204, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

Venice

389 Commercial Ct Suite C, Venice, FL 34292

