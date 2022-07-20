Watch: Burglars hit Bradenton gas station

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thieves used speed -- and a rock -- to steal nearly $3,000 in cigarettes from a gas station in Bradenton July 15, police say.

The Bradenton Police Department is investigating the burglary at a Shell gas station in the 3600 block of Cortez Road West.

Shortly before 4 a.m., the three burglars used a rock to break the glass front door of the station. Surveillance video shows the suspects filling two plastic bags with 39 cartons of cigarettes, investigators say.

The entire burglary took 45 seconds.

The suspects left in a 2021-22 Hyundai Elantra, which appeared to have black rims. The license plate was covered with a towel or shirt.

The suspects are Black, wore black hoodies, dark-colored pants, and gloves. One of the suspects had bright blue laces on his sneakers.

If you recognize these individuals, or have information on this case, contact Det. Sherry Nichols at 941-932-9316 or email her at sherry.nichols@bradentonpd.com.

You also may email any information on this or other cases to BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.

