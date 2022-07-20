Advertise With Us
Voter information cards being sent to active Sarasota County voters

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner announced that his office will begin mailing updated voter information cards to all active registered voters this week.

The new cards reflect changes in some voting districts as a result of the redistricting process following the 2020 U.S. census.

Turner said that U.S. Congressional districts, state senate and house districts, county commission districts and school board districts have all changed in Sarasota County.

“Voters should watch their mail for the updated cards and review their information, including party affiliation and election day polling place information, as soon as the cards arrive to be better prepared on election day,” he said.

Voters may update their information online at SarasotaVotes.gov/Voter-Information. Voters may also use the My Voter Status quick link on the elections website to confirm their voter information, current voting districts and more. The cards may not be used as identification for voting.

A complete list of accepted photo and signature ID can be found at SarasotaVotes.gov.

For those who are not currently registered to vote in Sarasota County, the deadline to register to be eligible to vote in the August 23 Primary Election is Monday, July 25.

Voters with questions may call 941.861.8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov for comprehensive elections information.

