Tropicana to move jobs from Fort Pierce plant to Bradenton

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - Citing a decrease in crops, Tropicana announced that it will be ceasing production jobs at its plant in Fort Pierce.

The group has notified St. Lucie County that the jobs at its juicing factory will be moved to Bradenton. The shut down will occur around Sept. 13, 2022. Employees were laid off on July 15, the company said, but they will be paid through September.

Florida citrus crops have struggled in the last few years and the shortage of crops resulted in the jobs being removed from the company.

Storage, packaging and distribution will still be done in Fort Pierce.

Tropicana says it will remain open, but will not be processing fruit in Fort Pierce this year.

You can read the letter below:

