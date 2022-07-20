Strangers across the country answer Suncoast mother’s plea for help

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the United States government works to import baby formula to combat the nationwide shortage, many mothers have found themselves reaching out for help. In the Suncoast, one mother found herself in a desperate situation and her plea on Facebook resulted in people around the country rushing in to help.

For months, Lindsey Perrin has been fighting to find enough food to feed her son, Jacob.

Due to an extreme milk protein allergy, Jacob can only eat one thing to survive, Similac Alimentum Baby Formula. His allergy has made his life difficult from birth.

“He was admitted to All Children’s Hospital, where we found out this was causing his sickness,” Lindsey explained to ABC7.

Month later, Jacob is facing the risk of being admitted to the hospital if he runs out of this special formula. Perrin spent months driving to every possible store, searching for the food and not finding it. With every passing day, it put baby Jacob at more risk of hospitalization.

“He can lose weight. He can become dehydrated, which then would lead to hospitalization because it all just starts going in a circle from there,” said Perrin.

So Lindsey began broadening her search using the power of social media, putting a distress call out on Instagram and Facebook.

Little did she know the impact those distress calls would have. She began receiving shipments from thousands of miles away.

Lindsey’s family members also started making calls to difference stores around the country. Her father made contact with a Walmart in Vermont who made sure the box could make the 1,400 miles to Lindsey’s front doorstep. Her posts have reached strangers and even reconnected her to friends from her early years.

But most importantly, Jacob has access to lifesaving food

Above all else, Lindsey hopes people will see this story and realize never to give up.

“There’s a community that’s there to help you and you know that’s something that’s truly amazing,” she explained. “Even to places you might not think people do like you guys just keep trying. Things will work out how they should.”

