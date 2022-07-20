Advertise With Us
Rescuers working to free young dolphin from crab traps in Clearwater

A worker helps a dolphin snared in the remnants of a crab trap in Clearwater.
A worker helps a dolphin snared in the remnants of a crab trap in Clearwater.(Clearwater Fire and Rescue)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB/WTSP) - Crews with Clearwater Marine Aquarium are working to help free a dolphin calf found tanged in the remnants of a crab trap near Clearwater Beach.

Our news partners at 10 Tampa Bay report that the trap is located under Pier 60 and Clearwater Fire & Rescue were the first to spot an adult dolphin swimming in circles in distress. After the adult got their attention and the rescuers got closer, they discovered the calf tangled up in the netting of the trap.

Rescuers with Clearwater Marine Aquarium have been called in to assist. Videos show workers helping the calf breathe.

The adult swam away but rescuers are hopeful she will return.

A CMA spokesperson said the facility would get direction from National Marine Fisheries about whether the calf would be taken there for rehabilitation. The positive news is that the calf appears to be okay.

The rescuers at CMA have dealt with a very famous similar incident when they rescued “Winter.” The dolphin lost her tail in a trap and received a prosthetic and around the clock care. Dolphin’s story became famous following the 2005 film “A Dolphin’s Tale.” She passed away in 2021 from gastrointestinal illness, but her legacy allows for the organization to assist in rescues and help rehabilitate marine life.

The rescue is ongoing. ABC7 will update this story as more details are received.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

