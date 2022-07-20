Rescuers working to free young dolphin from crab traps in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB/WTSP) - Crews with Clearwater Marine Aquarium are working to help free a dolphin calf found tanged in the remnants of a crab trap near Clearwater Beach.

Our news partners at 10 Tampa Bay report that the trap is located under Pier 60 and Clearwater Fire & Rescue were the first to spot an adult dolphin swimming in circles in distress. After the adult got their attention and the rescuers got closer, they discovered the calf tangled up in the netting of the trap.

Rescuers with Clearwater Marine Aquarium have been called in to assist. Videos show workers helping the calf breathe.

Our lifeguards were first on scene when they noticed an adult dolphin circling around in shallow water. When they went to check it out, they found a young dolphin tangled in the remnants of a crab trap. They’re hoping the adult, possibly the mother, comes back. pic.twitter.com/mHNz5fxJeh — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) July 20, 2022

The adult swam away but rescuers are hopeful she will return.

A CMA spokesperson said the facility would get direction from National Marine Fisheries about whether the calf would be taken there for rehabilitation. The positive news is that the calf appears to be okay.

The rescuers at CMA have dealt with a very famous similar incident when they rescued “Winter.” The dolphin lost her tail in a trap and received a prosthetic and around the clock care. Dolphin’s story became famous following the 2005 film “A Dolphin’s Tale.” She passed away in 2021 from gastrointestinal illness, but her legacy allows for the organization to assist in rescues and help rehabilitate marine life.

The rescue is ongoing. ABC7 will update this story as more details are received.

