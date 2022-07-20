Quiet Thursday, storms likely into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms chances stay low through Thursday, but we’re back into more afternoon and evening storms Friday and into the weekend. Suncoast temps stay in the 70s for our beautiful morning, pushing to the low 90s for highs in the afternoon.

Tropics are still very quiet with no storms expected for at least the next 5 days, and possibly into early August. Dust from the Saraha in Africa continues to supress storms in the Atlantic. The dynamics of the upper atmosphere have featured sinking air across much of the Atlantic Ocean, also keeping storms limited. The main area with rising air is in the Pacific, where storms have been developing. This general pattern could hold into early August, but eventually tropical storms will start to develop. The peak of hurricane season is the first two weeks of September.

