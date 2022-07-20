Advertise With Us
Pedestrian dies trying to cross U.S. 41 in Manatee County

(Arizona's Family)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 71-year-old woman was killed late Tuesday night when she stepped in front of a car on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say a sedan driven by a 27-year-old Bradenton man was headed south on U.S. 41, north of 66th Avenue West, at about 11:30 p.m. The woman, from West Melbourne, Florida, was walking west, crossing the southbound traffic lanes when investigators say she entered the path of the sedan.

The woman died at the scene. The investigation is continuing.

