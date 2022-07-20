Manatee Chamber of Commerce is largest in Tampa Bay area, new data show

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the second year in a row, the Manatee Chamber of Commerce is the largest Chamber organization in the region, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

“We are honored that the Manatee Chamber is once again at the top of the list because it speaks directly to the strength and involvement of our local business community,” Jacki Dezelski, president and CEO of the Manatee Chamber, said in a news release.

In the rankings posted earlier this month, the Manatee Chamber had 2,036 businesses and organizations listed as members. Coming in second was the Greater Pasco County Chamber, with 1,286 members.

Rounding out the top 5 are the Sarasota, Lakeland and Tampa Bay chambers, each with 1,200 members.

“Dedicated business leaders and our talented staff team allow the Manatee Chamber to support local businesses while effectively working to make the greater Manatee County region the best place to live, work, play, and own a business,” Dezelski said.

The Manatee Chamber of Commerce, which includes Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch, has received past recognition as an inaugural National Chamber of the Year award winner and is the only four-time winner of the Florida Chamber of the Year award.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.