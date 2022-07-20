Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee Chamber of Commerce is largest in Tampa Bay area, new data show

Manatee Chamber Opens New Office
Manatee Chamber Opens New Office
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the second year in a row, the Manatee Chamber of Commerce is the largest Chamber organization in the region, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

“We are honored that the Manatee Chamber is once again at the top of the list because it speaks directly to the strength and involvement of our local business community,” Jacki Dezelski, president and CEO of the Manatee Chamber, said in a news release.

In the rankings posted earlier this month, the Manatee Chamber had 2,036 businesses and organizations listed as members. Coming in second was the Greater Pasco County Chamber, with 1,286 members.

Rounding out the top 5 are the Sarasota, Lakeland and Tampa Bay chambers, each with 1,200 members.

“Dedicated business leaders and our talented staff team allow the Manatee Chamber to support local businesses while effectively working to make the greater Manatee County region the best place to live, work, play, and own a business,” Dezelski said.

The Manatee Chamber of Commerce, which includes Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch, has received past recognition as an inaugural National Chamber of the Year award winner and is the only four-time winner of the Florida Chamber of the Year award.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota County Schools hiring for multiple positions
Gunshots fired at Ellenton Premium Outlets.
3 suspects in custody in Ellenton outlet mall shooting
Tristan Royer
VIDEO: Suspected Lee County boat thief chased through Charlotte County, Venice
Sarasota man gets five years for wire, insurance fraud
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion

Latest News

A worker helps a dolphin snared in the remnants of a crab trap in Clearwater.
Rescuers working to free young dolphin from crab traps in Clearwater
Crosley Estate
Discovering the Suncoast - Powel Crosley, the most famous rich guy you never heard of
Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives.
Breaking down Congressman Vern Buchanan’s amendments to National Defense legislation
$450 checks are being sent out from the state's budget.
Did you get a check from Gov. DeSantis? Don’t throw it away!