Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

League to hold Sarasota School Board candidates forum

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The League of Women Voters of Sarasota County Education Fund will host a live virtual forum July 27 with candidates for the Sarasota County School Board beginning at 6 p.m.

This moderator-led forum will begin with a brief self-introduction by the candidates. The League has developed a set of pertinent questions which will be asked of each candidate. Questions from attendees may also be asked using the chat function in Zoom.

The League is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to encouraging the informed and active participation of citizens in government.

Invitations have been extended to all candidates running for the School Board, but the League cannot guarantee full participation.

You can register for the forum here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota County Schools hiring for multiple positions
Gunshots fired at Ellenton Premium Outlets.
3 suspects in custody in Ellenton outlet mall shooting
Tristan Royer
VIDEO: Suspected Lee County boat thief chased through Charlotte County, Venice
Sarasota man gets five years for wire, insurance fraud
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion

Latest News

Voter information cards being sent to active Sarasota County voters
Three suspects broke a glass door and stole nearly $3,000 in cigarettes.
Watch: Burglars hit Bradenton gas station
Bradenton thieves steal $3,000 in cigarettes from gas station
Bradenton thieves steal $3,000 in cigarettes from gas station
The Bishop Museum is expanding its ability to care for sick and injured manatees.
Bishop Museum to expand manatee care program