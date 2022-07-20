League to hold Sarasota School Board candidates forum

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The League of Women Voters of Sarasota County Education Fund will host a live virtual forum July 27 with candidates for the Sarasota County School Board beginning at 6 p.m.

This moderator-led forum will begin with a brief self-introduction by the candidates. The League has developed a set of pertinent questions which will be asked of each candidate. Questions from attendees may also be asked using the chat function in Zoom.

The League is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to encouraging the informed and active participation of citizens in government.

Invitations have been extended to all candidates running for the School Board, but the League cannot guarantee full participation.

You can register for the forum here.

