Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Investigation underway after juvenile accidentally shoots friend

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the Sylvan Oaks neighborhood in Manatee County.

According to investigators, deputies were dispatched just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, for a shooting involving a juvenile. Initially, a witness told investigators that the victim had accidentally shot himself in the head while holding a gun.

Further investigation revealed that the victim’s friend, also a juvenile, was playing with the weapon when it accidentally went off.

The juvenile who fired the weapon was arrested and charged with attempted manslaughter.

The victim’s name is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota County Schools hiring for multiple positions
Gunshots fired at Ellenton Premium Outlets.
3 suspects in custody in Ellenton outlet mall shooting
Tristan Royer
VIDEO: Suspected Lee County boat thief chased through Charlotte County, Venice
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

Pedestrian dies trying to cross U.S. 41 in Manatee County
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
Dry air will limit the number of storms we get today
olaf 11
2 Big Olaf stores rebrand as Blue Pineapple, will sell new ice cream
arrested
Third suspect arrested in Englewood Outlet mall shooting