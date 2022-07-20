Investigation underway after juvenile accidentally shoots friend

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the Sylvan Oaks neighborhood in Manatee County.

According to investigators, deputies were dispatched just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, for a shooting involving a juvenile. Initially, a witness told investigators that the victim had accidentally shot himself in the head while holding a gun.

Further investigation revealed that the victim’s friend, also a juvenile, was playing with the weapon when it accidentally went off.

The juvenile who fired the weapon was arrested and charged with attempted manslaughter.

The victim’s name is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

