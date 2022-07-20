Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Dry air will limit the number of storms we get today

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are in transition today from the west wind pattern to an east wind pattern. We know the east wind pattern as the typical summertime weather pattern where most of the day is sunny and storms build late in the day.

To achieve this weather pattern shift the center of high pressure must shift to our north. The high has been resting to our south and has begun that northward movement, putting it just about smack over us today.

With that position comes light and somewhat variable wind over the Suncoast and some slightly drier air aloft. That combination will cause our rain chances to fall today. Only the strongest storms will be able to survive today and those that do may tap into some of the dry air. That could lead to very gusty wind within thunderstorm rains. That would be most likely to occur in inland locations this afternoon.

The east wind transition will be in full force on Friday and into the weekend as moisture returns. On each of those days, you can expect afternoon storms to develop inland and slowly drift back to the Gulf as storms move into the waters by sunset.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshots fired at Ellenton Premium Outlets.
3 suspects in custody in Ellenton outlet mall shooting
Sarasota County Schools hiring for multiple positions
Tristan Royer
VIDEO: Suspected Lee County boat thief chased through Charlotte County, Venice
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

olaf 11
2 Big Olaf stores rebrand as Blue Pineapple, will sell new ice cream
arrested
Third suspect arrested in Englewood Outlet mall shooting
pp water
Pinery Point storm water discharge
ABC7 News at 11pm - July 19, 2022