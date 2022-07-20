Dry air will limit the number of storms we get today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are in transition today from the west wind pattern to an east wind pattern. We know the east wind pattern as the typical summertime weather pattern where most of the day is sunny and storms build late in the day.

To achieve this weather pattern shift the center of high pressure must shift to our north. The high has been resting to our south and has begun that northward movement, putting it just about smack over us today.

With that position comes light and somewhat variable wind over the Suncoast and some slightly drier air aloft. That combination will cause our rain chances to fall today. Only the strongest storms will be able to survive today and those that do may tap into some of the dry air. That could lead to very gusty wind within thunderstorm rains. That would be most likely to occur in inland locations this afternoon.

The east wind transition will be in full force on Friday and into the weekend as moisture returns. On each of those days, you can expect afternoon storms to develop inland and slowly drift back to the Gulf as storms move into the waters by sunset.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.