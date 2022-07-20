Advertise With Us
Discovering the Suncoast - Powel Crosley, the most famous rich guy you never heard of

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You can thank Powel Crosley for car radios, refrigerator door shelves and SO much more. He was john Ringling’s next door neighbor here on the Suncoast. But Crosley’s mansion almost got torn down to build a shopping mall. Manatee County saved it, restored it and now you can even get married there!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

