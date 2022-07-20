Discharge of millions of gallons of stormwater at Piney Point to take place in the coming days

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - More than four million gallons of stormwater will be discharged into Tampa Bay in the next couple of days from Piney Point. It’s water that has accumulated on one of the gypstacks from the heavy rainfall over the last few weeks.

“This is perfectly clean, perfectly safe rainwater,” said Jeff Barath, Site Manager at Piney Point. “The soil it sits on was the bottom of Tampa Bay, rainwater sits on top of it and the water itself is sampled and analyzed daily, and also at third party independent labs.”

Last year millions of gallons of contaminated water had to be dumped into the bay. This was following a leak at the former phosphate processing plant. The main reason for the current discharge at Piney Point is because water has to be removed, so crews can start their work on closing this gypstack.

“We’re under contract with a contractor to remediate this area, to close it out,” said Herb Donica, Court Appointed Receiver for Piney Point. “This will be the first closed gypstack in the system, we’re ready to get started in a couple of weeks. First thing, we have to make it dry again.”

Although this is stormwater that will be discharged, environmentalists still have concerns.

“How is it already mixed with the waters that previously discharged, that had large levels of pollution,” said Abbey Tyrna, Executive Director of Suncoast Waterkeeper. “So we’re really concerned about the cumulative impacts of discharges across time, and we hope that that is something that is taken into consideration.”

Environmentalists also have questions about the permit to be able to do this. Piney Point officials say there is a proper permit in place. This stormwater will go through a pump system and into a pipeline dumping the water into the bay. This is all part of the process in eventually closing Piney Point for good.

“We were worried that this might happen and here we are,” said Kevin Van Ostenbridge, Chair of the Manatee County Commission. “I think the fact that we’re going to have to discharge again, just reiterates the urgency to close Piney Point and keep the ball rolling.”

Officials say the discharge will get underway in the coming days. It’s expected to take a few days to complete.

