Did you get a check from Gov. DeSantis? Don’t throw it away!

$450 checks are being sent out from the state's budget.
$450 checks are being sent out from the state's budget.(Gov. DeSantis)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Many people are very wary of scams and a check from the Governor of Florida may seem too good to be true. However, 59,000 families will be receiving checks as part of the “Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity” initiative and the state’s new budget.

A spokeswoman for DeSantis tweeted that checks are now being delivered to families.

Hope Florida is an initiative spearheaded by First Lady Casey DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families. The program works with families on welfare; Children aging out of foster care, pregnant mothers contending with substance use disorders and parents and families who need assistance.

It uses ‘Care Navigators’ to guide clients toward services provided by private-sector, faith-based community, nonprofits and government entities, and helps clients develop long term-goals and strategic plans.

More than $35 million in the state budget has been earmarked for Hope Florida to distribute a one-time payment of $450 per child, which includes foster families. And the money, reads a letter that come with the check, can be used for anything from diapers to filling up your tanks.

“To offset the costs of rising inflation, especially with a new school year approaching, the State of Florida is giving you $450 for each child in your care,” reads the letter.

