Breaking down Congressman Vern Buchanan’s amendments to National Defense legislation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan announced earlier this week that three of his proposals have been included in FY23 National Defense Authorization Act which was passed in the House.

Buchanan added three provisions which include:

An amendment to require the Department of Defense (DoD) to study and report to Congress on the accessibility of mental health care providers on military bases, the accessibility of inpatient mental health services for service members and steps that may be taken to improve the accessibility of those services.

An amendment to require the Government Accountability Office to study and determine the feasibility of utilizing black box data recorders in tactical vehicles to prevent future accidents.

An amendment to require the DoD to maintain prescription drop boxes on all military bases to allow for the safe disposal of unused prescription drugs, including opioids.

The goal is to improve mental health care access for active-duty service members, and in turn, reduce military suicides.

This change was offered because of reports of sailors dying while stationed aboard the USS George Washington, four of whom took their own lives in less than 12 months, prompting the removal of over 200 sailors from the ship earlier this year.

According to the DoD Suicide Report, 328 active duty servicemembers committed suicide in 2021. In the Army alone, 176 service members took their own lives, the highest amount in a single year post-9/11. In 2021, a study from Brown University found that 30,177 active duty personnel and veterans who served in the military post-9/11 have died by suicide – compared to the 7,052 service members killed in combat in those same 20 years.

The second amendment hopes to equip tactical vehicles with black box devices to record data of incidents and help to prevent additional deaths. This follows the 2019 death of Bradenton native, Army Specialist Nicholas Panipinto.

Panipinto was in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle that overturned at Camp Humphreys, resulting in his death.

Panipinto, an infantryman, was assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, after joining the Army in January 2018. After completing One Station Unit Training at Ft. Benning, Georgia, he was assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Hood, Texas. He deployed with the brigade to South Korea in July 2019.

Numerous safety and training failures contributed to SPC Panipinto’s death, including malfunctions of the vehicle’s communication systems, defective or broken equipment, a lack of medical services on base and significant delays in medical response to the scene of the accident.

Buchanan’s third amendment seeks to require the DoD to install prescription drop-off boxes on all military bases to prevent potential drug overdoses. Allowing service members to easily dispose of unneeded and excess medications prevents medication misuse and prevents opioid addiction.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.