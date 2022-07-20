Bishop Museum to expand manatee care program

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bishop Museum has plans for a $500,000 expansion of its manatee care program in Myakka City.

The museum announced Tuesday it has secured $547,000 in state funding for the program to rescue, rehabilitate and release manatees, providing additional holding and, now, acute care.

The museum’s plan to lease, retrofit, and operate an existing facility in Myakka City could be operational before the end of the year.

Roughly 50% of the funds will cover expenses related to the renovation and lease of the facility, with the other 50% covering new equipment, additional staffing costs, veterinary care and other operating expenses.

The grant, from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, will provide resources for both critical emergency care and short-term care of manatees.

The Bishop has been rehabilitating manatees since 1998 and was a founding member of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership in 2001.

The museum was recently approved for acute care status, meaning they can now which means that in addition to providing holding space for manatees that are not quite ready for return to the wild, they can now accept and provide treatment for rescued manatees in need of hospital care.

The Bishop will be only one of five facilities federally authorized to treat sick, injured, or orphaned Florida manatees.

