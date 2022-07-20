Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Angry customer threatens to kill Subway employees in Live Oak

Steven Bach, 52, Suwannee County Jail booking photo
Steven Bach, 52, Suwannee County Jail booking photo(SCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A Suwannee County man threatened to kill the employees of a restaurant because they were accepting “cash only.”

Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies say on Tuesday someone called 911 to report screaming coming from the neighboring Subway restaurant on U.S. Highway 129 North.

When deputies arrived, employees told them Steven Bach, 52, threatened to “shoot up the place and burn it to the ground” after he was told they could not accept debit cards.

He then pulled out a knife and waved it at employees, threatening to kill them.

TRENDING: “I’m ready to be able to wrap my arms around him”: Judge rules man mauled by GPD K-9 can be released from jail

Bach was found by deputies outside another business. They say he yelled obscenities at them.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly intoxication.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Sarasota County Schools hiring for multiple positions
Gunshots fired at Ellenton Premium Outlets.
3 suspects in custody in Ellenton outlet mall shooting
Tristan Royer
VIDEO: Suspected Lee County boat thief chased through Charlotte County, Venice
Sarasota man gets five years for wire, insurance fraud
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion

Latest News

League to hold Sarasota School Board candidates forum
Voter information cards being sent to active Sarasota County voters
Three suspects broke a glass door and stole nearly $3,000 in cigarettes.
Watch: Burglars hit Bradenton gas station
Bradenton thieves steal $3,000 in cigarettes from gas station
Bradenton thieves steal $3,000 in cigarettes from gas station
The Bishop Museum is expanding its ability to care for sick and injured manatees.
Bishop Museum to expand manatee care program