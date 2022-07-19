Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

WATCH: Van falls into giant sinkhole

Wild video captures a van falling into a sinkhole in Brooklyn, New York. (Credit: WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WABC) - It was a wild scene in Brooklyn, N.Y. Monday after a sinkhole opened up and swallowed this van!

The incident was caught on camera.

Crews are still working to clean things up Tuesday morning.

They saw the area will be closed for at least a week while they rebuild the roadway.

There has been torrential rain and flooding in the area, but officials said there is no evidence weather played a role in the sinkhole.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Octavio Banos
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting at Ellenton outlet mall
Sarasota man gets five years for wire, insurance fraud
Tristan Royer
VIDEO: Suspected Lee County boat thief chased through Charlotte County, Venice
Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
Medical Examiner: Alligators killed Englewood woman who fell in pond
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

Gunshots fired at Ellenton Premium Outlets.
Second arrest made in Ellenton outlet mall shooting
Sarasota County Schools hiring for multiple positions
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting
A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
VIDEO: Sesame Place character appears to purposefully ignore Black girls
911 calls released in death of woman killed by alligators
911 call from Englewood alligator death reveals hero who tried to save victim