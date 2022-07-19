Second arrest made in Ellenton outlet mall shooting

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A second arrest has been made in Sunday’s shooting at the Ellenton Premium Outlets mall.

The second suspect, a 17-year-old male, was apprehended during a traffic stop Monday night on 12th Street West in Palmetto. He was charged with attempted murder and booked at Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center. Because the suspect is a juvenile, ABC7 will not identify him.

The sheriff’s office says they’ve identified a third suspect and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

On Monday, 18-year-old Octavio Banos was arrested at his home in Palmetto and also charged with attempted murder.

On July 17, authorities say the 18-year-old victim was shopping with a friend when they were confronted by three suspects. The confrontation led to one of the suspects shooting the victim in the leg. After the shots were fired, the three suspects fled in a small black car.

“It was between people who know each other, they don’t like each other and they have a history of not getting along,” said Randy Warren, spokesman for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re not sure the full story of what occurred sometime back, but this was a targeted incident, it was not random.”

Many shoppers say the incident is startling. “Pretty shocking, especially since it just happened here a couple months ago,” said Jaimie Bischoff and Julie Raines, “Now it makes it where you just don’t even want to come here anymore, it’s just now what’s going to be next. I don’t want to be there if that’s going to happen, it’s just making it a scary place to be.”

“If we could get these two other people who were involved in custody, that’s going to be good,” said Warren. “It’s concerning, because this could’ve turned out differently, there were people shopping. Fortunately there were no other people hit by the gunfire.”

The victim was taken to Blake Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

