Sarasota County Schools hiring for multiple positions

(Sarasota County Schools)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools are looking for motivated, hard-working individuals to join their team.

There are multiple positions available with retirement plans with district matching.

Positions range from 186-day, 220-day and 240-days per year. Employees will receive all federal holidays off and additional time off for Winter Break, Spring Break and Thanksgiving, according to the board-approved school calendar

You can learn more about all positions by visiting https://www.sarasotacountyschools.net/jobs.

