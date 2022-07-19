Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Report: Rep. Omar among members of Congress arrested at abortion protest outside Supreme Court

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday that 16 members of Congress were among 34 people arrested outside the Supreme Court during a protest for abortion rights.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was one of the people arrested, her staff told Minneapolis station WCCO.

Police said on Twitter that demonstrators were blocking the street and given three warnings before officers made arrests.

On June 24, the Supreme Court issued a ruling overturned the constitutional right to abortion set in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Octavio Banos
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting at Ellenton outlet mall
Sarasota man gets five years for wire, insurance fraud
Tristan Royer
VIDEO: Suspected Lee County boat thief chased through Charlotte County, Venice
Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
Medical Examiner: Alligators killed Englewood woman who fell in pond
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

Elon Musk is battling Twitter over his earlier idea to buy the social media company.
Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial
Florida health officials have confirmed the Sarasota-based creamery is pulling its products...
2 Big Olaf stores rebrand as Blue Pineapple, will sell new ice cream
FILE - A U.S. Secret Service officer takes a position in the street as President Donald Trump's...
National Archives asks Secret Service to probe deleted texts
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting