One arrested in shooting at Ellenton Premium Outlets that injured teen, search continues for two suspects

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A teen the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says fired gunshots Sunday afternoon at a popular shopping center is now in custody. 18-year-old Octavio Banos was arrested early Monday morning at his home in Palmetto and charged with attempted murder. Another 18-year-old was struck in the leg by a bullet around the parking lot area of the Ellenton Outlets.

“It was between people who know each other, they don’t like each other and they have a history of not getting along,” said Randy Warren, Spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re not sure the full story of what occurred sometime back, but this was a targeted incident, it was not random.”

Many shoppers who visit these outlets often say even though it appears this shooting was not random, it’s still very concerning.

“Pretty shocking, especially since it just happened here a couple months ago,” said Jaimie Bischoff and Julie Raines, Manatee County residents. “Now it makes it where you just don’t even want to come here anymore, it’s just now what’s going to be next. I don’t want to be there if that’s going to happen, it’s just making it a scary place to be.”

The sheriff’s office says something caused an argument between three suspects and the victim. They had escaped in a small black car. Detectives believe they know who the other two suspects are.

“If we could get these two other people who were involved in custody, that’s going to be good,” said Randy Warren. “It’s concerning, because this could’ve turned out differently, there were people shopping. Fortunately there were no other people hit by the gunfire.”

The victim was taken to Blake Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

