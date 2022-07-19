Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man shot dead while working at ‘Law & Order’ film location

The 31-year-old Queens resident was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The 31-year-old Queens resident was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man working at a filming location for the TV series “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed early Tuesday before filming was scheduled to start for the day.

According to police, Johnny Pizarro was found at about 5:15 a.m. on a residential street in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

The 31-year-old Queens resident was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police were investigating and hadn’t released information on suspects or a motive.

News photos from the scene showed police tape blocking off a street where traffic cones stood in spots where cars normally would be parked. No filming was going on at the time of the shooting, according to an NBC spokesperson.

The network confirmed that Pizarro was a crew member for the series, a spinoff of the long-running “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” It is in production for its third season and scheduled to air this fall.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and Universal Television said in a statement. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Octavio Banos
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting at Ellenton outlet mall
Sarasota man gets five years for wire, insurance fraud
Tristan Royer
VIDEO: Suspected Lee County boat thief chased through Charlotte County, Venice
Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
Medical Examiner: Alligators killed Englewood woman who fell in pond
Florida health officials have confirmed the Sarasota-based creamery is pulling its products...
2 Big Olaf stores rebrand as Blue Pineapple, will sell new ice cream

Latest News

The 'Pink House' was the state’s only abortion clinic.
Mississippi clinic ends challenge of near-ban on abortion
Horry County Fire Rescue said the jet ski crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the...
Child dies in jet ski accident in Myrtle Beach, officials say
A zoo in Alabama announced the passing of Akili, an African lioness.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
An iPhone-hating emu is cracking up the internet and coining a catch-phrase.
WATCH: iPhone-hating emu pecks his way to fame in viral videos