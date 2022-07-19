Kids Wellness and Resource Fair to be held in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County’s Food and Nutrition Services will be holding an event for students this Thursday.

The Kids Wellness and Resource Fair will be held Thursday, July 21, in Lincoln Park, located at 501 17th Street East in Palmetto. The event is taking place from 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. and is FREE to all Manatee County children and their families.

The Kids Wellness & Resource Fair will have free lunch for kids, ages 18 and younger. Fun prizes are available for the first 500 kids who attend, along with a chance to enter a drawing for a bicycle. Families will also have the opportunity to apply for Free or Reduced Meal Benefits for the upcoming school year.

Many community resources will be available offering information on health, nutrition, fitness and social services. Community resources include Whole Child Manatee, Manatee County Rural Health, Early Learning Coalition of Manatee, Centerstone, UF/IFAS Extension, Teen Pregnancy Prevention, District Student Health, School District of Manatee County Early Learning VPK, Soar in 4 Manatee, Safe Children Coalition, Just for Girls, Parents As Teachers, Manatee County Health Department, SDMC Food and Nutrition Services, Meals on Wheels Plus, Food Bank of Manatee County and others. A special thanks to Jones Potato Farm and Tropicana for their donation of school supplies.

For more information, please call the District’s Food & Nutrition Services office at 941-739-5700 or visit www.ManateeSchoolFood.net.

