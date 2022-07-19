Advertise With Us
Back To School: School District of Manatee County open registration for transportation

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County has opened its annual registration for school bus transportation.

The “Register to Ride” window is open and students must be registered for the 2022-23 school year prior to the first day of school, Aug. 10, 2022.

Even if your student rode the bus last year, they must register again. You can register here.

Bus transportation isn’t available for School Choice students, except those attending Johnson K-8 (IB), Palmetto High (AICE) and Southeast High (IB). Transportation to all other School Choice schools is the responsibility of a parent/guardian.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

