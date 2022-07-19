Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Across the Suncoast east moving showers drift inland by afternoon

By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The reverse summertime pattern of a southwest wind will continue today. Under this flow pattern, our storms build over Gulf waters in the morning and drift inland during the afternoon and evening.

The morning showers will be isolated and scattered, and generally on the less intense side, although a waterspout or two is not out of the question. In the afternoon, the coverage will expand inland and the chance for thunderstorms will increase. This is a pattern that will repeat tomorrow, although a slow shift to drier weather will start as drier air filters in.

By the end of the workweek, our winds return to the southeast and a more typical summertime pattern will return. By Friday, you will notice more sunshine in the morning and inland storms building in the afternoon before they drift to the coast and die out. That is a pattern we have about 70% of the time during Florida summers.

