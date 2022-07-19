911 call from Englewood alligator death reveal hero who tried to save victim

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - 911 calls obtained by ABC7 show the heroic actions of an unknown 70-year-old man who risked his own life to save the woman who fell into a canal near the golf course.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Monday identified the victim as 80-year-old Rose Marie Wiegand. Authorities received a call around 8 p.m. on July 15. According to a report, the woman was seen falling into the pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club and struggled to stay above water. Moments later, two alligators were seen grabbing her and pulling her under.

The man who saw Wiegand fall into the water was a golfer. He was playing the 6th hole and ran to help her. He tried to get to her but was unable to pull her out.

The 70-year-old climbed ashore and called 911, pleading for help for the woman and himself.

Struggling to catch breath, he told dispatch, " I just couldn’t get to her. I tried.”

Other golfers made their way to the man as help arrived. He told dispatch he had believed Wiegand was trimming weeds around the water. He did not initially see any alligators.

When advised to not go in the water, he told the dispatcher “I’ve already been in the water.”

First responders arrived at the scene and checked out the man. There is no word on his condition or identity

District 12 Medical Examiner Dr. Russell Vega told ABC7 Monday the cause of death was cervical spine dislocations and a bruised spinal cord. The death was ruled to be an accident.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.