Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

911 call from Englewood alligator death reveal hero who tried to save victim

911 calls released in death of woman killed by alligators
911 calls released in death of woman killed by alligators(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - 911 calls obtained by ABC7 show the heroic actions of an unknown 70-year-old man who risked his own life to save the woman who fell into a canal near the golf course.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Monday identified the victim as 80-year-old Rose Marie Wiegand. Authorities received a call around 8 p.m. on July 15. According to a report, the woman was seen falling into the pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club and struggled to stay above water. Moments later, two alligators were seen grabbing her and pulling her under.

The man who saw Wiegand fall into the water was a golfer. He was playing the 6th hole and ran to help her. He tried to get to her but was unable to pull her out.

The 70-year-old climbed ashore and called 911, pleading for help for the woman and himself.

Struggling to catch breath, he told dispatch, " I just couldn’t get to her. I tried.”

Other golfers made their way to the man as help arrived. He told dispatch he had believed Wiegand was trimming weeds around the water. He did not initially see any alligators.

When advised to not go in the water, he told the dispatcher “I’ve already been in the water.”

First responders arrived at the scene and checked out the man. There is no word on his condition or identity

District 12 Medical Examiner Dr. Russell Vega told ABC7 Monday the cause of death was cervical spine dislocations and a bruised spinal cord. The death was ruled to be an accident.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Octavio Banos
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting at Ellenton outlet mall
Sarasota man gets five years for wire, insurance fraud
Tristan Royer
VIDEO: Suspected Lee County boat thief chased through Charlotte County, Venice
Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
Medical Examiner: Alligators killed Englewood woman who fell in pond
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

Sarasota County Schools hiring for multiple positions
Tristan Royer
VIDEO: Suspected Lee County boat thief chased through Charlotte County, Venice
WWSB Generic Stock 2
Back To School: School District of Manatee County open registration for transportation
Big Olaf stores rebrand as Blue Pineapple
Big Olaf stores rebrand as Blue Pineapple