Wauchula man charged with producing child porn

WAUCHULA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 40-year-old Wauchula man has been arrested and charged with possession, production and distribution of child pornography.

Prosecutors say in December 2017, Christopher Froehlich posed as a 15-year-old boy and connected with a 15-year-old victim via Live.Me, a live-streaming video service.

Froehlich is accused of coercing the child to produce sexually explicit videos and photos. When the child tried to stop making videos and photos for Froehlich, he threatened to post the videos and photos to social media for the child’s family and friends to see.

In June 2020, the child tried to cut off communication with Froehlich, who then made good on his treat and posted the child’s nude photos to social media, prosecutors allege.

Froehlich continued to contact the child until June 2022 by using various phone numbers and different usernames on social media platforms.

If convicted, Froehlich faces 15-30 years production of child pornography, 5-20 years for distribution, and up to 10 years for possession of child pornography, as well as a potential life term of supervised release on all counts.

This case was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation, with substantial assistance from the Wauchula Police Department, the Sarasota Police Department, and the Bradenton Police Department.

