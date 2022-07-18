Stolen vessel ends up in pursuit with Venice Police, Charlotte County

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A vessel reported stolen in Lee County ended up as the subject of a multi-jurisdictional search and a boat chase that crossed into Venice and Charlotte County.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the boat was spotted in the jurisdiction of Venice Police. The Venice Police Marine Unit spotted the vessel in their waterways but the boat fled and Venice Pd pursued. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Officials joined in the chase for the boat.

“Our Marine Unit along with FWC assisted Venice PD in the pursuit and apprehension of both suspects. An update was provided later that the female had been released after speaking with detectives and the male, Tristen Royer, was arrested,” a spokesperson for Charlotte County Sheriff’s office tells ABC7.

Royer was charged with grand theft of motor vehicle, burglary of an occupied conveyance and petit theft.

