Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Stolen vessel ends up in pursuit with Venice Police, Charlotte County

Tristen Royer
Tristen Royer(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A vessel reported stolen in Lee County ended up as the subject of a multi-jurisdictional search and a boat chase that crossed into Venice and Charlotte County.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the boat was spotted in the jurisdiction of Venice Police. The Venice Police Marine Unit spotted the vessel in their waterways but the boat fled and Venice Pd pursued. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Officials joined in the chase for the boat.

“Our Marine Unit along with FWC assisted Venice PD in the pursuit and apprehension of both suspects.  An update was provided later that the female had been released after speaking with detectives and the male, Tristen Royer, was arrested,” a spokesperson for Charlotte County Sheriff’s office tells ABC7.

Royer was charged with grand theft of motor vehicle, burglary of an occupied conveyance and petit theft.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Octavio Banos
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting at Ellenton outlet mall
Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
Englewood community feeling the loss of an elderly woman found dead in a pond.
US-301 and 15th Street East
Vehicle fatally hits pedestrian in Manatee County
Rowers at Nathan Benderson park
International Dragon Boat Festival to take place at Nathan Benderson Park
Video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office shows the arrest of suspected car thieves Friday...
Watch: Four arrested, charged with Lakewood Ranch car thefts

Latest News

Benjamin Anthony Moran
SMH-Venice announces 100th baby born after opening its doors
Shooting at Ellenton Mall
Shooting at Ellenton Mall
Octavio Banos
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting at Ellenton outlet mall
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
Local students showcase talent during WBTT Stage of Discovery